Dolly Parton’s Cause of Death Released

Dolly Parton died after a “brief battle with cancer,” her team confirmed Tuesday.

Hours after announcing the death of the music icon, representatives for the country star confirmed in a statement to PEOPLE and other news outlets that the “Jolene” singer’s death at 80 on Tuesday came after she was diagnosed with cancer. The type of cancer was not disclosed.

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“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand,” the statement read.

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” the statement concluded.

Parton was admitted to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on Friday, dying there four days later. She was also dealing with kidney and autoimmune issues prior to her death, PEOPLE reports.

Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the news of her death in an Instagram video on Tuesday. “My name is Bryan Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I’m representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my aunt, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, Sister, Sis, Aunt Granny to one generation and Gigi to the next,” he said in the video.

“This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago, before I fully absorbed it as a future reality,” he continued. “As her head of security for more than two decades, a role my father Larry held before me, I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven’t truly felt it until now.”

“It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness,” he continued. “But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens.”

Parton herself acknowledged her health on Friday.

“As I’ve shared in video messages throughout the past year, I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over [my husband] Carl. You know, this isn’t the first time I’ve had to manage something like this. Back in the early ’80s, I was down for several months with female issues, and I was struggling with my weight at the time too, so it’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” she told PEOPLE.

“But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago,” she continued. “I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’! You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

Parton is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).