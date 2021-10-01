Dolly Parton Sends Message to ‘Ted Lasso,’ and Fans Lose Their Minds

It looks like Dolly Parton is the latest celebrity to join the Ted Lasso fan club. This week, the Ted Lasso Twitter account mentioned the 75-year-old county music star and actress when responding to a fan. Parton saw the tweet and told him that he’s “too sweet.” This led to a number of fans showing love for the exchange between Parton and Ted Lasso.

“In the midst of all that seeks to undo us, [Dolly Parton] and [Ted Lasso] having a twitter convo reminds us that it will be alright.,” one fan wrote. Another fan also loved the exchange, saying: “Most of the time, Twitter is a vast wasteland of, well, waste. But every once in a while, you trip over some real gold, like [Dolly Parton] and [Ted Lasso] chatting it up. That’s why we keep coming back and panning for more.”

Ted Lasso has been a huge hit for Apple TV+ since it began airing last year. The second season is currently streaming with the season finale set to air next week. Ted Lasso has been so successful that it recently won four Primetime Emmy Awards. Jason Sudeikis plays the title character and he seems to mention a few celebrities in nearly every episode, which has led to the stars showing a lot of love for the show.

In a recent interview with Parade, Sudeikis explained why the show is appealing. “I think because human beings are a lot more similar than sometimes we’re made to feel,” he said. “And even when you’re in your own water, you can sometimes feel like you don’t belong there. It speaks to the learning we all have to do, even within our own home, office, family or team.”

Sudeikis also talked about how he got involved in the series. “When NBC Sports approached me to do a promo and they had like four or five ideas, this was the one I thought of immediately, just because playing Ted was a version of folks back home,” Sudeikis said. “Again, maybe me after a couple of Jack Daniel’s with just the accent coming out.

“But then I knew exactly which two pals to ask if they would help, Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly], and that’s because I knew nothing about soccer. Joe knows a good deal about soccer and a good deal about American football, and sports in general. And Brendan knows a great deal about soccer and football, and is very similar to his character Coach Beard, a walking internet about those things. He fell in love with the sport.”