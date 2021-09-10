‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2: Celebrities Respond to Their Shoutouts on Apple TV+ Series

Ted Lasso is winding down its second season as four more episodes remain. But while fans love the storytelling of the Apple TV+ series, celebrities love Ted Lasso because their names are mentioned at the most random times. The title character, played by Jason Sudeikis, delivers the majority of the shoutouts, and the celebrities show love to the show on social media.

“Prior to meeting Bill [Lawrence], Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly and I, the guys that I did the commercial with who are writer/producers on the show — Brendan being an actor on the show, he plays Coach Beard in the commercials and the TV program…. I had this idea that it could be more than just four minutes, and we tried to prove it to ourselves,” Sudeikis told Collider last year when talking about the development of the series. “We sat down one week and just tried to outline and flesh out an idea for a pilot script, a first script. And then that happened really quick. We were able to figure out that story. I would say 80 percent of what we came up with back in the spring and summer of 2015 is what you see on the show. We even outlined six to 10 episodes.” Here’s a look at celebrities responding to their shoutouts.

Reba McEntire

Roy Kent mentioned Reba McEntire in a previous episode as that was his alias to pick up tickets. This led to McEntire making her own graphic indicating she wants to be part of the series.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore was very excited when she heard her name in Ted Lasso. AFC Richmond was talking about rom-coms, and Barrymore was mentioned among top actors in romantic comedies.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ted and Coach Beard pulled off a subtle joke about Hamilton in the Season 2 premiere. This led to Hamilton creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda showing love to the series by saying “Football is life.”

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam is a big fan of Ted Lasso and loves the episode where the band is mentioned. Brett Goldstein earned a ton of love for Pearl Jam for writing the episode.

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Because Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney own a Welsh football club, Ted Lasso had no choice but to shout them out. AFC Richmond doesn’t believe Reynolds and McElhenney own a team, which led to the duo writing a letter to Apple TV+





Brene Brown

Brene Brown tried to be cool about her shootout, but her swag says otherwise. Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt wrote: “They say that when it comes to being a football supporter, you don’t choose your club; your club chooses you.”

Diane Sawyer

Could we see Diane Sawyer and Ted Lasso be the next power couple? Sawyer is clearly in, and Lasso tweeted: “Oh my…you’ve got me more on my heels than Lady Gaga at the Met Gala. Any chance you like biscuits?”