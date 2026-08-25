Dolly Parton Said She Was ‘Still Healin’’ and ‘Still Workin’’ in Interview Days Before Death

Dolly Parton was still working to make her dreams come true up until the very end.

The beloved music icon told PEOPLE just days before her death that she was “still healin’” and “still workin’” despite going through “hard times with my health.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” she said at the time of her late husband Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025.

“It’s not like I haven’t been through hard times with my health,” she continued. “But I think because we live in a 24/7 world with social media, everything gets magnified in ways it wasn’t years ago. I used to joke that I was the Queen of the Tabloids, but now I guess I can say I’m the Queen of Social Media AI! Seriously, though, even though I’m still healin’, I’m still workin’. You know me — as I’ve often said — I’ve dreamed myself into a corner and I still have so many things I want to achieve, so I’m gonna keep on working as long as I can to see everything come to life.”

One of the things she was working on was a new way to give fans a musical experience. She and her team had been in the “early stages” of collaborating with companies who create “avatar performances,” she said.

In another health update she shared on Aug. 14 upon missing the opening of her amusement park Dollywood’s newest ride, she said she had “a few little health issues and sometimes I get a little dizzy and I get dehydrated. And I’m dehydrated. So my Nashville doctor has kind of clipped my wings, saying, ‘You ain’t traveling this week.’”

She also recently announced plans for her forthcoming Life of Many Colors Museum in Nashville. It is the “largest exhibit celebrating her life anywhere in the world,” according to the museum’s website.

“I am so proud of this. We found this location early one morning. I knew I wanted to do something special in Nashville, and until I saw this building, nothing ever hit me as the right thing to do,” Parton told PEOPLE of the location in downtown Nashville. “I saw a copy of my book Songteller in the lobby of what once was this office building. After touring it and seeing the location, I knew this was it. I wanted to join all my Nashville friends downtown, but I didn’t just want it to be another bar. So we found a way to bring in my museum on the third floor and make it really special.”

Parton’s family announced on Tuesday that she had died at the age of 80. Parton, a Tennessee native, is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years Dean (1942 – 2025), her mother Avie Lee Caroline Owens (1923 – 2003), and father, Robert Lee Parton, Sr. (1921 – 2000).

“A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth, and kindness that made us all feel like family,” a statement from the family said.

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion, and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact.”