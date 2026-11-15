2000s Pop-Punk Singer Secretly Welcomes First Child

2000s pop-punk songstress Avril Lavigne is a mom!

The “Complicated” hitmaker took to Instagram on Nov. 13 to announce she and her partner welcomed their child, a daughter.

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“Our Mini F–ing Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷” the post’s caption reads.

Avril then shared photos featuring the couple’s checkered Vans with a matching toddler pair on a skateboard. A separate snap shows Lavigne holding the baby’s hand.

In another photo, the singer-songwriter holds the infant, who wears a leopard-print onesie and matching headband.

Avril Lavigne performs onstage during Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits at Madison Square Garden on May 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Lavigne’s rep confirmed the exciting news to ABC News, stating, “Avril has been enjoying time with her family while working on her new album and wants to thank the fans for all of their love.”

The singer has not revealed details about her mystery partner. She was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010. She was then married to Nickelback singer Chad Kroeger from 2013 to 2015.

In a 2013 interview with E! News, Lavigne spoke out about wanting to start a family. “I want one or two [kids], but not right now,” the singer, then 29, explained. “I still need to just have fun! I’ve got a record, a tour. I’m not ready right now. I want to just focus on music, but down the road, eventually.”

Lavigne started dating Mod Sun in 2021, and the pair got engaged in 2022. However, they called off the engagement in early 2023. Since then, the singer has kept quiet about her personal life.