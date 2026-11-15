Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Breaks up With Longtime Partner

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks is a single lady after ending her seven-year relationship with longtime partner Louis Bélanger-Martin.

During her Nov. 10 appearance on the Hot 97 Radio Show, Banks confirmed she is single. “I’m 52 years old, and I was kind of over it,” she explained. “Like, I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good.”

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Banks and Bélanger-Martin were first romantically linked in 2019. The couple broke up one year after relocating to Australia.

Louis Bélanger-Martin and Tyra Banks attend the “Shadow Force” tastemaker event at The London Hotel on April 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Lionsgate)

Although she didn’t reveal the official cause of the split, Banks said she didn’t feel like herself during the long-term romance.

“I didn’t even have, like, a drive,” she pointed out. “But now I’m like, you know what? It is not too late. Now, I feel feminine. I’m dating. I’m back to that. And there is no such thing that, ‘Oh it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done.”

She then pointed out, “I’m living in feminineness right now.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum further shared she had a shift in what she was looking for regarding a new partner.

“When I was young, he just had to be fine as hell, man,” she said. “He just had to be pretty. And now, I don’t care. I still want to be attracted to him but it’s not like that.”

However, she did note that she needs someone to be “present.”

Regarding the lesson she’s learned from the breakup, Banks added, “It’s never too late to start again.”