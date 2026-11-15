Oak Ridge Boys Legend Richard Sterben Dead at 83, Cause of Death Released

Richard Sterban, the bass voice of the iconic gospel quartet The Oak Ridge Boys has passed away due to compliations from bronchitis and pneumonia amid a battle with cancer. He was 83 years old.

The long-running music group announced the news in a Facebook post on Nov. 14. “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our partner and brother, Richard Sterban.”

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Sterban’s family also shared in a statement, “We appreciate all of your love, support, and prayers. Please continue to lift us up in this difficult time. We find comfort knowing that he is currently face to face with Jesus.”

Born in April 1943, Sterban first joined The Oak Ridge Boys in late 1972. He previously sang behind Elvis Presley and teamed up wtih Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, and Joe Bonsall. He was one of the long-time members of the group.

He served as the lead vocalist in the 1979 Righeous Brothers cover of “Dream On.” It was the only single he was featured on lead for The Oak Ridge Boys.

Oak Ridge Boys Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The musician first revealed he was diagnosed with pancreatic canceer in September 2025.

In a statement on The Oak Ridge Boys’ website, Sterban shared, “In March of this year, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. But I am under the care of the best cancer doctors in the country and, with the help of the Good Lord above, I believe I will be able to get through this.”

He also said, “I want to thank everyone, especially the fans, for your concern, and I would appreciate your continued prayers. Most days I’m feeling very good, and I hope to be back out on the road in several months.”

In his last public appearance, Sterban was with his wife, Donna, at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 18. He took part in the Museum Class of 2026 Medallion ceremony.