Shane Gillis Breaks Silence After ‘SNL’ Monologue Backlash

Weeks after his controversial SNL monologue, Shane Gillis is ready to speak out.

While appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience late last week, the comedian reflected on his Oct. 10 SNL monologue, in which he accused women of dressing like whores while going to the gym.

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“Not to defend SNL, they don’t approve it,” he said about the monologue. “I mean, they could shut it down. They could, but you don’t write your set and give it to them. Unless you’re not a comedian.”

Gillis then said, “I’m sure non-comics; they write the set for them. They have writers that write the monologues for them.”

He went on to discuss his own expectations for hosting SNL.

“The funniest part was, they were like, ‘What’s going on with the monologue,” Gillis recalled. “And I was like, ‘It’s not great, but I don’t say anything bad.’ The whole time I was like, ‘Fellas, I’m giving you a solid C minus of a monologue, but I promise there’s no controversy. I’m calling myself fat for f—ing 10 minutes. That’s it.’”

The comedian also addressed his remark about women’s gym attire. “For the record, don’t have a problem with it,” he said, regarding how women dress at the gym. “It’s wonderful.”

Gillis, who was fired from SNL in 2019 for past controversial comments, reflected on how he handled the latest round of backlash.

“The first time I got fired, I kept social media, and in my head I was like, ‘That guy talked s—,” he noted. “This time, I just deleted everything immediately. So, I don’t know.”

During his monologue, Gillis said women’s workout attire has become distracting while he’s at the gym.

“I haven’t been to the gym in so long. I didn’t know women just dressed like whores now,” he declared on the SNL stage. “Look, I’m sorry. There’s no other way to describe — have you seen it? I’ve seen it. The shorts. Have you seen the shorts?”

Gillis then declared, “Those neon—they’re like artificial bait colored. And the wrinkles go, like, around the cheeks and all, combined at the butthole. And don’t look. You’re not allowed to look. For real, don’t look because they are filming.”