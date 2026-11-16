‘SNL’ Cold Open Mocks Tech CEOs, Features Surprise ‘SNL’ Alum Return

SNL fan-favorite Bowen Yang made his surprise return to the long-running sketch show just months after his departure.

During the cold open, Yang appeared as Jensen Huang alongside other tech billionaire CEOs who have dealt with controversy in recent years.

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While speaking to the other tech CEOs, Yang’s Huang shares details about his resignation from Nvidia after it was revealed that he had an affair with a woman who may have been a Chinese spy.

Andrew Dismukes as Mark Zuckerberg, Jane Wickline as Dario Amodei, Ben Marshall as Sam Altman, James Austin Johnson as Peter Thiel, and surprise guest Bowen Yang as Jensen Huang during the “C.I.A. Meeting Cold Open” on Saturday, November 14, 2026 — (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

“When you invite Jensen over, you know what is about to go down — the S&P 500,” Yang’s Huang declared. “That’s right — I’m into BDSM — Breaking Da Stock Market.”

Meanwhile, the episode’s host, John Mulaney, playing a CIA official, ties in by instructing the tech billionaires to look out for women who show interest in them.

“America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” Mulaney’s character stated. “Now you all saw former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned this week after he was caught having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. What do you think the lesson is here?”

Jane Wickline, who was paying Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, answered, “Yeah, never date a Chinese woman.”

“No,” Mulaney replied.

“Never date a human,” Andrew Dismukes’ Mark Zuckerberg answered.

“No,” Mulaney replied again.

James Austin Johnson’s Peter Thiel then said, “Never date anyone lest they become the Antichrist.”

To which Mulaney replied, “No, and Peter, you got ot chill with the Antichrist stuff.”

Johnson’s Thiel went on to state, “Show us some respect. We do a lot for this country. Name one thing technology has let us down.”

“Yesterday, when every plane in America was grounded,” Mulaney’s CIA character answered.

After pointing out the Microsoft outage as being another example of technology’s recent failures, Mulaney’s CIA character explained, “Look, I get it, I can’t imagine how disorienting this has been for you to go from these bug-eyed little weirdos to being gods. I mean, never in the history of our species have people as pale and strange as you, a) survived, and b) been given all the world’s wealth and power.”

Mulaney’s character then explained the dangers tech billionaires could face if they hooked up with a spy. “Let’s start an exercise,” he said. “Let’s say you’re at a bar, and an attractive woman approaches you and asks you, ‘What are you working on?’ Dario, what do you say?”

Wickline, as Amodei answered, “I would say, ‘Madam, what a pleasure to see you this evening. May I interest you in an industry secret?”

“No, no,” Mulaney replied.

“I would just assume that she wanted to sleep with the man who created the metaverse, as all women do,” Dismukes’ Zuckerberg said.

“But they don’t, right?” Mulaney said. The CIA agent then showed Zuckerberg a Venn diagram with a large circle of beautiful women and a tiny dot labeled “people who like the metaverse.”





