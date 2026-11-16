Michael J. Fox’s Wife Opens up About Being in the Moment Amid His Longtime Parkinson’s Journey

After more than three decades of watching her husband battle Parkinson’s disease, Michael J. Fox’s wife, Tracy Pollan, opens up about staying in the moment when it comes to the Back to the Future star’s health and well-being.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s event, Pollan discussed her unwavering support for her husband throughout his Parkinson’s journey.

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“I think you just have to do it day by day,” she explained, regarding how she stays positive. “You have to look at what’s in front of you… and you have to stay in the moment — and if the moment is OK, that’s where you are.”

Pollan then spoke about the work Fox and the foundation have done throughout the years.

“It’s all about the amazing work that the foundation has done. It celebrates everybody who’s worked with us for 20-plus years,” she said. “Just the huge and amazing amount of money that’s been raised that goes directly into the scientists’ pockets, and they can just do all the work that’s necessary [to finding a cure]. We really are seeing so much progress.”

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, just threes years after he and Pollan married. He created the foundation in 2000 with hopes of helping the millions of Parkinson’s patients to find a cure for the progressive neurological disorder.