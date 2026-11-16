Gypsy Rose Blanchard Cries During First Live Interview Since Late Partner Ken Urker’s Sudden Death

Weeks after her former partner Ken Urker passed away at the age of 34, Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about his unexpected death.

During her first live interview since Urker’s death, Blanchard spoke to 60 Minutes Australia about the shocking situation. She pointed out that she was “still trying to process” Urker’s death a little over a month after he was found dead in his home in Raceland, Louisiana.

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“I just kept saying, ‘No, no, no, no.’ This isn’t true. You’re lying, you’re making this up,” Blanchard recalled after finding out Urker died. “And I just hit the floor, and I just remembered screaming, ‘No, no.’”

She then shared, “Honestly, I’m still trying to process everything. It’s been really difficult because I just, I can’t make sense of anything anymore.”

Urker and Blanchard previously dated while Blanchard was in prison for her involvement in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. Shortly after her release and her split from ex-husband Ryan Anderson, the duo got back together. Less than a year after rekindling their romance, they welcomed daughter Aurora.

However, the couple reportedly broke up before Urker was discovered dead in his home. Law enforcement officials previously revealed that he was found next to drug paraphernalia and a holstered handgun. There was no evidence of foul play in Urker’s death.

During her first TV interview since Urker’s death, Blanchard denied being involved in his passing.

“Absolutely not. No,” she answered when asked if she had been involved.

Blanchard also said the accusation that she was involved was “disgusting to hear” because Urker was the love of her life.

“That’s the father of my child,” she emotionally declared. “I’ve known Ken for almost nine years. No other man, no other person, had my heart like he did.”

While breaking down in tears, Blanchard said, “I’m at a loss. So much has changed now. I feel like I’m in the dark. It’s like, we had a plan for everything, … and everything was gonna be okay because he was right by my side. I wouldn’t have to do it alone. And now that’s changed, and I feel lost.”

As she recalled the days leading up to Urker’s death, Blanchard said he had moved out of their shared residence and had been struggling emotionally due to excessive online criticism about himself and their relationship.

“When I first came out of prison, everyone seemed to be so excited for me and my newfound freedom. And then over time, unfortunately, more criticism came my way,” she pointed out. “It was like things were fine in the home, we were happy. But online, there was so much negativity.”

However, Blanchard revealed that Urker broke down after he was accused of being a child predator.

“It was definitely being called a child predator for no reason. That was one that really got to him because he’s a father,” she explained. “People had been calling him that since the start of our relationship in 2017, because they would look at me, [saying I’m] kind of childlike, [and] he must be into that kind of thing.”

Urker’s official cause of death has not been released. However, just after the news broke about Urker’s passing, Blanchard said she believed it was a drug overdose.