‘Dog’s Most Wanted’ Star Leland Chapman Snuggles up With Wife Jamie Pilar in Romantic Photo

Leland Chapman and Jamie Pilar are going strong following Beth Chapman‘s death. The couple shared an adorable loved up photo together on Instagram on Friday and fans are loving it.

The picture showed Chapman standing behind his wife with his arms around her. His face was nuzzled into her neck while she smiled, holding a coffee cup that read, “I [love] you.”

“The best part of waking up,” Pilar captioned the image.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments, joking about the Folgers Coffee jingle from which the caption was borrowed. Others simply commented on how cute the pair were.

“Is Folgers in your cup,” one Instagram user commented, adding a laughing crying emoji.

“Great looking couple,” another wrote.

“You guys continue to be an inspiration to me and my marriage even on my bad days when I want to choke my husband! It’s hard but you guys remind me ‘we are family’ much love from Alabama,” another Instagram commenter chimed in.

“I hope y’all the best… keeping your family in my prayers.. she was a beautiful person.. praying for y’all from Ingleside Texas,” another person wrote, referencing Beth.

Chapman has been equally active on Instagram in the wake of his stepmother’s death. on July 19, roughly a week after Beth’s public memorial service in Colorado, he shared a picture with his “family.”

Family

Chapman issued a statement after Beth’s Colorado memorial, writing, “I still can’t believe she’s gone. She would have been thrilled to see this. Family, friends, fans all coming together to honor her legacy.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone for your well wishes and prayers for my family. I want to say thank you to everyone who helped out on and put together her beautiful memorial,” he continued. “I also want to thank my family for coming together and helping my dad and each other through t his time. I know she’s proud, so thank you again from the bottom of my heart.”

Pilar also remembered Beth after her death in June. She recalled a tough love lesson she shared with the Chapman family matriarch on social media, which moved fans.

“Beth taught me my first tough love experience when I joined the family,” Pilar wrote. “As we know, sometimes when Mrs. C shows tough love, she can throw in a few extra punches just for good measure. Through it all, she still told me I had a place in this family and I didn’t need to fight for it. I needed that. And in this moment I realized how much I was going to need her in my life.”

She continued, “I tried so so hard during this moment not to cry. I was trembling to keep the tears back. I replay it in my mind all the time.”