‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star’s Visit to Brian Laundrie’s Home Led to a Call to the Police

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman may have inserted himself into the search of Brian Laundrie, but that does not mean everyone is welcoming him. On Saturday afternoon, the reality TV star showed up at the front door to the North Port, Florida home Laundrie shares with his parents, who called police to report Chapman was on their property. Laundrie is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, and there is a warrant out for his arrest on a federal charge of debit card fraud.

Laundrie’s parents called 911 after Chapman arrived at their door, North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor told Insider Monday. “We did not tell him to leave,” Taylor said. “He left on his own.” Chapman and his wife, Francie Frane, walked up the Laundries’ home. After Chapman knocked on the door and there was no answer, he left the scene.

Chapman told Fox News he spoke to police before he arrived at the Laundries’ home. “It’s a shame they wouldn’t speak with us,” the Dog’s Most Wanted star said. “The police said we were welcome to knock on the door so we did. I wanted to tell the Laundries that our goal is to find Brian and bring him in alive.”

Police responded to the Laundries’ call as they would have responded to any report, Taylor told Fox News. “We’ve been called to the house numerous times for all sorts of issues: media, protestors, celebrity searchers,” Taylor explained. “It’s not something normal. If the family calls and is concerned, we will respond like we would for anyone.”

In an interview with Fox News over the weekend, Chapman said he feels a personal connection to Petito’s death, since one of his daughters died in a car crash at the same age as Petitio in 2006. He decided to start his own search for Laundrie by visiting his parents because he believes in second chances. “The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me,” Chapman said. “The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance.’”

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, started a cross-country trip from New York to the West Coast in July. On Sept. 1, Laundrie arrived at the Florida home he shared with his parents without Petito, whose parents in New York reported her missing on Sept. 11. They last heard from Petito on Aug. 27. Human remains were found at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, and they were identified as Petito’s two days later. The autopsy’s preliminary determination on the manner of death was a homicide.

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance on Sept. 15, but he did not speak with the police. He was reported missing on Sept. 17. On Sept. 23, a federal court in Wyoming issued an arrest warrant after Laundrie was indicted on debit card fraud. He allegedly used a card to obtain $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.