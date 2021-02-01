Why Dog the Bounty Hunter Bailed Nicolas Cage Out of Jail

✖

When Nicolas Cage was arrested in New Orleans in April 2011, another celebrity played a crucial supporting part, Duane "Dog" Chapman. The Dog the Bounty Hunter star said he bailed out Cage and was a "dedicated fan" of the National Treasure star. Cage's arrest happened after he allegedly got into an argument with his then-wife, Alice Kim. Cage and Kim divorced in 2016.

"I am a truly dedicated fan of Mr. Cage and will not be granting any interviews about my client as I wish to respect his privacy," Chapman told ABC News in April 2011. "I performed my duties as a bail bondsman and not in connection with our show. This is what I do for a living." Although Chapman did not comment further on the situation at the time, his wife, Beth Chapman, did. "My guy just walked out of the jail," Beth tweeted on April 16, 2011. "Damn New Orleans 8 hours holy cow that's a lot of time to process one guy." (Beth died in July 2019 at age 51, following a battle with cancer.)

Cage was arrested after an argument with Kim outside a home on Dumaine Street in the French Quarter, insisting the home was their rental property, New Orleans police told ABC News in 2011. Cage was allegedly "heavily intoxicated" during the incident. He grabbed her arm and dragged her towards the property, police said. He allegedly tried to hit cars in the area and tried to jump into a taxi. At that point, a police officer saw him and ordered him to get out of the taxi. He started yelling at the police. "Why don't you arrest me?" Cage yelled, according to TMZ.

Police arrested Cage on one count of domestic abuse and one count of disturbing the peace. However, the case ended without Cage facing charges in court. "The New Orleans District Attorney has confirmed that no charges of any kind will be pursued against Nicolas Cage," his attorney at the time, Harry Rosenberg, said in a statement on May 6, 2011. "After the investigation, the District Attorney's Office refused all charges against Nick and this matter has been closed. We are pleased that the process led to the correct result, despite the inaccurate media reports, and that Nick has been cleared and all charges have been dropped."

Since Chapman never really commented on the story, his connection to Cage was never really clear. According to RadarOnline, Chapman's firm paid the $11,000 bond by working with Blair's Bail Bonds in New Orleans. "Yes we write nationwide Bail Bonds we can get anyone out in any state right from right here in Hawaii," Beth tweeted at the time. Chapman and Cage reportedly never met.