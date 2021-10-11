Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Brian Laundrie Show Preemptively Rejected From Major Network, Report Says

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been aiding in the Brian Laundrie search for a few weeks now, and along the way, he’s said to have been hoping to make a TV show or special out of the hunt. Now, however, a new report indicates that Chapman’s prospective show was preemptively rejected by at least one major network. According to TMZ, a source close to the situation stated that Chapman has not pitched to his old network, CMT, but added that he’d likely be turned down anyway. The source explained that the reasoning is not personal but, rather, simply due to the network refocusing their programming on country music-related content.

Chapman previously had a show on CMT, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, with his late wife Beth Chapman. That series ran for three seasons, from 2013 to 2015. Prior to that, he’d starred in, A&E’s Dog the Bounty Hunter from 2004 until 2012. Most recently Chapman starred in Dog’s Most Wanted for WGN America, and had been filming for a since-canceled series titled . TMZ reports that Chapman’s search for Laundrie has sparked a new interest in the TV bounty hunter, with multiple networks said to be interested in producing a new series with Chapman.

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17, just days before the body of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found in Wyoming. He’d reportedly been uncooperative with authorities in her missing person case prior to going missing himself. Chapman recently got involved in the search for Laundrie and has been posting social media videos of his search. He previously shared a clip that detailed his “active and specific search in a key area,” which was “based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching.” Chapman added, “Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed.”

On Sept. 29, Chapman posted on Instagram that he and his team “discovered a campsite and fresh Monster can deep in the woods while searching Shell Island off the coast of Florida for” Laundrie. It was also noted that “the Monster can showed no rust or faded colors,” possibly indicating that whoever built the abandoned campsite had not been gone for long. At this time, Laundrie’s whereabouts are still unknown, but in the past week there have been unconfirmed sightings reported in North Carolina.