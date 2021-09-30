Dog the Bounty Hunter Reportedly Finds Fresh Campsite, Evidence in Brian Laundrie Search

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman has been engaged in the search for Brian Laundrie, and recently reported that he found a fresh campsite and possible evidence of the missing man. Over on Instagram, Chapman shared a post that explained he and his team “discovered a campsite and fresh Monster can deep in the woods while searching Shell Island off the coast of Florida for Brian Laundrie Wednesday.” The post continued, “The Monster can showed no rust or faded colors,” and added that “Chapman and his team found no conclusive evidence that Laundrie was still on Egmont Key.”

Prior to this update, Chapman shared another post that explained, “Dog and team are heading in from their search and will share their findings with Lyssa Chapman who’s running the tips command center from Hawaii and they will decide next steps with the team. Dog sends a thank you to everyone across the nation who is assisting them in the search with information.” The post then included a quote from Chapman. “This has been a very different search,” he said. “Social media has enabled us to do this alongside everyone out there. America is along for the journey with us and I’m ready to do more!”

Laundrie went missing earlier this month, before the body of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, was found in Wyoming. He’d reportedly been uncooperative with authorities in her missing person case prior to going missing himself. Champman got involved in the search for Laundrie in the past week, and has been posting social media videos of his search. On Wednesday, he shared a clip that detailed his “active and specific search in a key area,” which was “based on the intelligence we are receiving and researching.” Chapman added, “Boat crews and ground teams have been called in and we have search and rescue dogs deployed.”

Prior to getting involved with the search for Laundrie, Chapman has weighed in and shared some insight into how he would track down the missing man. “We need to run his record,” Chapman told Newsweek. “We need to see what his background is, as far as domestic violence or anything else.” The longtime bounty hunter then added, “A lot of circumstances point towards him being the defendant.”

“He seems like an outdoors kid, you know, a camper,” Chapman also added, noting Laundrie’s affinity for being outdoors. “What’s his connection to the reserve? There’s got to be a family member there. You know, why did he all of a sudden just go there?” At this time, Laundrie is still missing.