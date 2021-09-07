Dixie D’Amelio Reacts to Hate Comments in Exclusive ‘The D’Amelio Show’ Clip

Dixie D’Amelio is getting real about the effect hateful comments have on her mental health. In a PopCulture exclusive clip of The D’Amelio Show, streaming now on Hulu, the 20-year-old TikTok star confides in fellow social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell about how bizarre it is to constantly be receiving negative comments from strangers. Looking worriedly at her phone, Dixie admits she’s having a conversation with a girl who was previously hating on her in the comments after firing back.

“And you trying to talk to them, they’re like, ‘Oh no,’” Quen says knowingly, with Dixie chiming in, “No, she was really nice, now we’re friends.” Quen responds, “Of course she’s really nice. Like, ‘Oh my god, hey friend,’ with you,” shrugging off the whole exchange. Dixie is still glued to her phone, meanwhile, as comments calling her “boring” and “talentless” appear on screen.

“Do you look through hate comments of yourself?” Quen asks. “Like if you see a video that’s mean, do you look through the comments?” Dixie admits that she “of course” does, but Quen advises her not to for her own mental health. “It’s people who don’t know you are bringing in their opinions of you,” she says. “It’s like, ‘You’ve never met me in person. How do you even have a solid opinion on me?’”

The D’Amelio Show is giving fans of the TikTok-famous family a behind-the-scenes look at life with influencer siblings Dixie and Charli, 17, and their parents, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, as they navigate social media stardom. Dixie opens up throughout the series about the hate she gets, crying in one scene and saying it makes her feel like she doesn’t “deserve anything.”

“I’m trying to do everything I can to better myself, and it just gets worse. They break up every single thing I do and make it a negative thing,” she sobs. “Everyone picks apart every single thing I say and do and the way I look. I know it’s just people’s opinions, but it hurts so much. …Everyone else can show emotion or talk about things, and everyone supports them. But any time I talk about literal s— I’ve been through, it doesn’t matter. It turns into a joke, and it’s so not.” The D’Amelio Show is streaming now on Hulu.