Dixie D'Amelio: Byce Hall Sabotages Dixie and Noah Beck's Relationship With Prank

Dixie D'Amelio found herself in an awkward situation recently, after Bryce Hall attempted to sabotage her relationship with Noah Beck by way of a cruel prank. Over on YouTube, Hall uploaded a video titled. "HIS GIRLFRIEND WASNT HAPPY ABOUT THIS...," referring to Beck and D'Amelio. In the clip, Beck was blindfolded while sitting in chair, and Hall had two "strippers" come in a dance around him.

Then, while the scene was unfolding, Hall FaceTimed with D'Amelio and positioned the camera from behind Beck so that she couldn't see her boyfriend was blindfolded. Hall then went to take the blindfold off of Beck, but by that time D'Amelio had already hung up the phone. They later get her back and explain the situation, but it is clear that was very much not happy about the prank. At the time of this writing, the video — which was published on Feb. 17 — has more than 3 million views, with 146,000 likes and 59,000 dislikes. It is probable that the dislikes are from D'Amelio fans who are upset over Hall pranking the social media star-turned-singer.

The prank has a lot of people riled up, with Beck speaking out over the weekend. "Bryce knows he kind of stepped over the line," Noah told paparazzi, according to Seventeen. "It was a bit disrespectful. He apologized to me, but he shouldn't even be apologizing to me, he should be apologizing to Dixie.

Speaking about the prank, Beck explained, "I had no idea what it was. I thought it was going to be like a cute little animal or something or, knowing Bryce, a scary animal." He then added, "Some people were like 'oh he definitely knew.' I would not let that happen."

While D'Amelio has not said much, other than she feels it was "not [Bryce's] best prank," her mother, Heidi, had a lot to say. "I saw it and I thought it was trash," she said. "That's a mom's opinion. Don't mess with my kids. It was hurtful and I didn't like it."

Heidi then implied that D'Amelio was upset about the prank, saying, "It happened to my daughter, she wasn't happy about it." Ultimately, she seemed to chalk it up to a typical Hall stunt, saying, "Bryce does what he does and then you keep moving." Beck thoughtfully added, "Bryce is very very good at YouTube. He knows what he's doing."