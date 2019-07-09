Disney Channel Star Cameron Boyce’s Roommates Speak out After His Death

Karan Brar and Sophie Reynolds are speaking out about their roommate Cameron Boyce, who died in his sleep on Saturday at the age of 20.

“You were the greatest thing to have ever happened to me. i love you so much cam. wish i had more to say right now but i don’t think words will come for a while,” Brar tweeted Tuesday alongside a photo of Boyce at the beach. “Thank you to everyone who sent such kind words my way. know i haven’t been responding but it truly means a lot.”

Reynolds also took to social media, where she posted an Instagram photo of herself and Boyce. “my family. my person. my heart,” she wrote. “maybe someday I’ll be able to put everyone cam was into words, but right now it just hurts a little too much. Please, hug everyone you love. I wish I could.”

Brar, who played Boyce’s on-screen brother on the Disney Channel series Jessie, and Reynolds, who played Boyce’s friend in both seasons of the Disney XD come Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything, appear to have recently moved together in mid-May. On May 14, Boyce posted a photo of the trio sitting on the floor in an empty apartment.

“Now that we’re officially roommates, I am officially Schmidt,” he wrote in the caption, referencing Max Greenfield’s New Girl character.

“Oh and btw we’re roommates now,” Brar captioned another snapshot of the group that same day.

On Boyce’s 20th birthday on May 28th, Brar uploaded a touching Instagram post. “I love you,” he wrote, captioning a photo of the Descendants star with a plate of pancakes decorated with a birthday candle. “You’re the greatest brother I could’ve ever asked for, and I will forever feel lucky to have you in my life. Happy birthday. That’s all.”

Boyce’s family said he died in his sleep “due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Although an autopsy was conducted Monday, Boyce’s official cause of death was deferred pending “further investigation,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

The news of the deferred cause of death comes after Boyce’s father, Victor Boyce, spoke out about the loss of his son, calling it a “nightmare.”

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” he tweeted on Sunday. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”