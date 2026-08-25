Disney Channel Icon Had to Rush Her 5-Year-Old Daughter to the Hospital

Even if you’re selling out shows at Madison Square Garden, parenthood will always come first — at least for Hilary Duff, who said she had to take her daughter to the emergency room the day of her sold-out show.

The 38-year-old mother of four told the crowd at her Aug. 5 show at MSG that her day got off to a stressful start.

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“My kids are here tonight,” Duff said. “I can’t believe I get to show them this. We were in the ER this morning getting some stitches for my 5-year-old.”

The former Lizzie McGuire child star is mom to 14-year-old son Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, as well as daughters Banks, 7, Mae, 5, and Townes, 2, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma.

She assured the crowd that Mae was “fine” after her unexpected hospital visit. “It’s all good,” she said. “But it’s very ‘our family-coded’ that I would be playing my first show at MSG and also be in the emergency room getting my kid stitched up.”

“Mae Mae, you’re very brave,” she said in a message to her little girl.

The show was Duff’s first of two concerts at Madison Square Garden; she’s been touring the country on her Lucky Me tour, which is her first time on the road in 18 years. After nearly three months of touring, she wrapped up the US leg earlier this month in Grand Rapids, Mich., and will kick off the international leg in Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 6. She’ll tour the UK, New Zealand and Australia in the fall before taking a break and starting back up in Canada in January, with her final tour date coming in February in Mexico City.

Duff told Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February that she tries to balance motherhood and her career.

“When you have kids, you become all consumed by them, and they get your everything,” she said at the time. “It was important for me to not let that be a factor, because a 2-year-old can’t decide that.”

“Once you become a mom, your guilt becomes so thick,” she continued, adding that she has to remind herself to “choose yourself” and prioritize personal passions outside of being a mom.