Dina Manzo and Boyfriend Recovering After Home Invasion

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, Dave Cantin, were victims of a brutal home invasion in Holmdel, New Jersey on May 13, and the couple is slowly recovering from the terrifying ordeal.

“Dina and Dave are at their home in L.A.,” the couple’s attorney Andrew Brettler told Us Weekly. “[They’re] getting better day by day.”

The couple had arrived home when they opened their door to find two masked robbers already inside the home. Police said the attackers punched Manzo multiple times and struck Cantin with a baseball bat before taking cash and jewelry and leaving the home.

Three days after the robbery, Brettler said the couple was “still recovering.”

