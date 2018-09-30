Dina Lohan Officially Declares Bankruptcy, Claiming More Than $1.7 Million in Debt

Dina Lohan, Lindsay Lohan‘s mother, has filed for bankruptcy in an effort to save her Long Island home.

According to court documents filed in New York, Lohan claims to have $1,578,049 in debt, with the majority of it stemming from $1,554,240 owed to the mortgage company PennyMac Loan Services. Her filing lists the home as collateral on the loan and refers to the amount as “disputed.” According to the documents, her house is valued at $1.27 million.

The TV personality also owes $4,651 in California state taxes and $9,000 in New York, plus $10,000 to Honda and another $10,000 to her children’s former private school, St. Anthony High School in South Huntington, New York. The bankruptcy filing also states that she does not know how much debt she has accrued on her Victoria’s Secret credit card.

The home in Merrick, New York fell into foreclosure in April after she defaulted on her mortgage. The Blast reported at the time that she owed more than $1.4 million on the property as of December 2017.

The house was scheduled to go up for auction on Tuesday, but the bankruptcy filing put a stop to foreclosure, meaning she may have a chance to save it.

Ex-husband Michael Lohan said he had no previous knowledge of the filing but was happy that Lohan was working to save the home. “Thank God for that,” he told the New York Daily News, referring to the halted foreclosure auction.

Michael filed for divorce from wife Kate Major earlier this month in a Florida court, claiming that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” Major reportedly requested primary custody of the couple’s two sons, Landon, 5, and Logan, 4, as well as spousal and child support.

“Kate and I went to a mediation attorney to work out the terms of the divorce but her lawyer pulled a fast one and went behind my back. I guess he wants publicity and to make money. Isn’t that always the case? After all, he’s doing it for nothing and asking for legal fees from me. Hmmmm! Case and point,” Michael told The Blast.

In January, Lindsay said on The Wendy Williams Show in January that she has a “great relationship” with her parents who divorced in 2007 and also share Michael Jr., 30, Ali, 24, and Cody, 22.

Meanwhile, Lindsay is set to appear in a Life Size sequel, Tyra Banks confirmed earlier in September. While Lindsay won’t be reprising her role in the sequel, Banks assured fans they will see the actress in the film in some capacity.

“[Lindsay] will be in the movie in some kind of way. We’ll see where that ends up,” Banks said.