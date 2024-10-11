Diddy’s Lawyer Says Food Is ‘Probably the Roughest Part’ of His Life in Prison

As Diddy sits in prison awaiting trial on federal charges, his lawyer says that the food is the hardest part of being behind bars. “I think the food’s probably the roughest part of it,” Marc Agnifilo, Combs’ attorney, told reporters outside of a federal courthouse in Manhattan after a status conference on Thursday.

Combs is currently being housed at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Previously, PEOPLE reported that his days start at 6:00 a.m. with a breakfast of cereal, fruit, and a breakfast cake. Lunch is served at 11:00 a.m., on weekdays, and dinner is served after prison officials do their 4 p.m. headcount.

Lunch main courses are foods such as hamburgers, baked fish, or beef tacos. On the weekends it can switch up to scrambled eggs and biscuits. Dinner menu options include chicken fajitas, pasta, and roast beef. Additionally, The prison also serves “heart healthy” and vegetarian menus such as lentils, tofu, and baked beans.

On Sept. 16, Combs was arrested in a New York City hotel lobby. In a federal indictment, prosecutors have accused the 54-year-old of coercing women into participating in sexual performances, allegedly dubbed “Freak Offs,” with male commercial sex workers. Combs is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn without bail and on a suicide watch, which is common practice for high-profile imprisoned individuals and is not necessarily indicative of his mental state.

The “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him, and Agnifilo has been fervent in their legal team’s belief that Diddy is innocent. “Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts,” Agnifilo told reporters after he was denied bail. “These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Combs’ trial date is set for May 5, 2025.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.