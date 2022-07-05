Adele Opens up About Expanding Her Family Amid Relationship With Rich Paul

Adele had more to talk about in her latest interview than her controversial decision to cancel a Las Vegas residency days before it was scheduled to start. The "Easy on Me" singer also spoke about her family plans and relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul when she stopped by BBC Sounds' Desert Island Discs. She told host Lauren Laverne she would like to have more children to give son Angelo, 9, siblings.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," Adele told Laverne, via Entertainment Tonight. "It would be wonderful if we can." If the two can't, "I've got Angelo," she added. "I just want to be happy."

Becoming a mother changed Adele in "every single way," the singer, 34, said. "Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom," she said. As for co-parenting with ex-husband Simon Konecki, Adele told Laverne it has not been too hard lately since they are still good friends.

"Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life," she said. "There are no issues and there were no issues. It was easier to make sure that didn't happen, but I was blessed with him, he's just the best, and you know, I definitely approached it all with grace and I think that really paid off."

Adele's relationship with Paul, a sports agent, has also changed her life for the better. Since they began dating last year, Paul has pushed Adele to do what makes her happy. "I think now that the relationship that I'm in, he's like 'If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant, and if you want to go to this birthday party, then you should be going. You can't miss out on these things, what's the worst that could happen?'" Adele said.

The interview was released just after Adele performed in Hyde Park for the London music festival. It was her first public performance in five years since Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency indefinitely in January. Adele made the announcement just days before the first concert, which frustrated fans. The singer blamed the rescheduling on a COVID breakout among her crew.

On Sunday, Adele told Laverne she understood why fans were disappointed, but she didn't want to give a sub-par show to her fans. The public response to the postponement left Adele shaken. "I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she told Laverne. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal." The Las Vegas dates have not been rescheduled yet, but Adele said she is "working on" the show.