Dick Van Dyke, 95, Shows His Backyard Workout Routine: 'I'm Looking Forward to 100'

Dick Van Dyke isn't letting his age of 95 years old limit him in his physical abilities. The legendary movie star showed off his at-home workout routine to CBS This Morning, which includes sit-ups in his Malibu home's backyard. He proudly boasted that he's "still dancing" at his age and doing things a lot of his peers cannot.

"I'm 95, and a lot of my friends won't do these," he says, demonstrating his workout on the ground. "... So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I'm telling you: You can keep going for a long— I'm still dancing! And singing!"

WATCH: @AnthonyMasonCBS spoke to legendary award-winning actor #DickVanDyke, who found success with his own brand of singing, dancing and physical comedy. The beloved entertainer is 1 of 5 artists being honored by the @KenCen for their immense contribution to American culture. pic.twitter.com/MpU8omFZ78 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 1, 2021

Saying that he views himself as "active," he talked about how when he reprised his iconic role of chimney sweep Bert in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns, he took the most difficult dance sequence offered to him. "They gave me three versions and I took the hardest one. I said, 'I want that one' ... because I had to prove I could do it. I was 91, I think."

He even said he has plans to eventually reach 100 years of age. "I'm looking forward to 100," he said. "George Burns made it, and I'm gonna do it, too!"

Van Dyke is no stranger to keeping a fitness regimen, having authored the book Keep Moving and Other Tips and Truths About Aging. In a 2015 interview with NPR, he said the hardest part about getting older is "giving the things that you enjoy doing."

"I can't handle the tennis court anymore. I can still run and dance and sing. You know, I made a habit of asking other people in their old age: of all the things you enjoyed doing when you were younger that you can't anymore, what do you miss?" he said at the time. "Some people mention golf or tennis. One woman said, 'I miss having lunch with the girls.' But the people who said I wish I had made smarter business decisions, I think they're missing the point."

"The point is to enjoy," he added. "You have to pick what you enjoy doing, what fulfills you, what interests you. And I realize that's not possible for a lot of people. As Thoreau said, a lot of people are living lives of quiet desperation. But almost anyone can find that one immersing hobby or pastime that they love to do."

Van Dyke was recognized earlier his month at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors, along with Garth Brooks, Debbie Allen, Joan Baez and Midori. The Kennedy Center Honors celebrate recipients for their lifetime of contributions to American culture. The 2021 Kennedy Center Honors will air Sunday, June 6 on CBS and will also be available to stream on demand on the CBS app and on Paramount+. Click here for a free trial of Paramount+.

