Details of Late ‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum’s Estate Revealed

Nearly two years after David McCallum’s death, the matter of his estate has been settled.

According to The Sun, the late NCIS star left nearly £100,000 to his wife, Katherine Carpenter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reportedly, documents show his estate in England and Wales was worth £97,307, with the value of his British estate being left to Carpenter, who was also the administrator of the estate. The will, ratified by the Nassau County Surrogate’s court in New York, was made in 2010. McCallum and Carpenter tied the knot in 1967 and share two kids. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. star also has three sons with his ex-wife, actress Jill Ireland. One of his sons with Ireland passed away from a drug overdose in 1989.

Pictured: Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer and David McCallum as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. Photo: Michael Yarish/CBS

In the will, it was stipulated that if Carpenter died before him, his estate was to be left to their two kids, Peter and Sophie. There was also a provision made for Paul and Valentine, his sons with Ireland, to get $100,000 each if Carpenter died first.

David McCallum died in September 2023 at 90 years old from natural causes. At the time, he was portraying Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on NCIS, a role he had been playing since 2003 when he appeared in the JAG backdoor pilot ahead of NCIS’ series premiere later that year. Coincidentally, his death came just two days after the CBS procedural celebrated its 20th anniversary. The series paid tribute to McCallum and his character during Season 21 in early 2024 with a special episode that brought back NCIS alum Michael Weatherly. Much of the cast paid tribute to him following his death, while executive producers Steve D. Binder and David North released a statement.

“For over twenty years, David McCallum endeared himself to audiences around the world playing the wise, quirky, and sometimes enigmatic, Dr. Donald ‘Ducky’ Mallard,” they said. “But as much as his fans may have loved him, those who worked side by side with David loved him that much more. He was a scholar and a gentleman, always gracious, a consummate professional, and never one to pass up a joke. From day one, it was an honor to work with him, and he never let us down. He was, quite simply, a legend. He was also family and will be deeply missed.”