'NCIS' Cast Reacts to Ducky Actor David McCallum's Death

The NCIS fandom is continuing to mourn following the death of David McCallum. The beloved actor portrayed Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the long-running CBS procedural. Many fans and actors alike have been paying tribute McCallum, including his NCIS family, both past and present. Several actors like Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette have been honoring their late co-star. Messages have been either short or long but have the same meaning. It's never easy saying goodbye, especially when it's so sudden. All of these tributes just show how loved McCallum was, and not just for his role on NCIS. But for everything he did in his career and in life.

'NCIS' and CBS View this post on Instagram A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse) CBS and NCIS gave David McCallum a beautiful tribute after news broke that makes you realize how much of an impact he made. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away. We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David."

Brian Dietzen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dietzen (@briankdietzen) Having portrayed Jimmy Palmer, Ducky's assistant M.E.-turned-head M.E., Brian Dietzen shared a lengthy message to Instagram. Since he and McCallum likely spent the most time with McCallum as opposed to scenes with the rest of the cast, it makes the post that much more emotional. "A life well lived. David McCallum was a mentor, a great scene partner, a wonderful father and husband, and he was my dear friend. I met David on my first day of work at NCIS. I was booked to work one day on the show, but David and I hit it off. Our scene turned out well and they invited me back for more scenes with this screen legend. Several more." "Over the course of the next 20 years, David and I (along with our alter-ego's Ducky and Jimmy) developed a deep friendship and love of our shared work," Dietzen continued. "He was a joy to work with. Always had a smile. Always had something new to add to the page, and ALWAYS had the ability to steal every scene he was in! He had a quick and wry sense of humor and was generous with advice when I asked for it. He was also quick to share praise for work well done. I loved getting a phone call from him after a show aired to hear him talk about the scenes (even as he appeared less and less in our show)." "The friendship and respect people saw between Ducky and Jimmy over the years mirrored the relationship we'd developed off camera," Dietzen concluded. "Whether it was going on field trips for character research, attending charity events or catching some golf together, he was always up for an adventure. The guy could do anything. He lived to be 90 years old, was a part of multiple hit tv shows, movies, broadway shows, and wrote a couple novels, all while raising a loving family. Thank you David. Love you my friend. I'll miss you. Sending all my love to the McCallum family today."

Mark Harmon (Photo: CBS Photo Archive) In a statement to TVLine, Mark Harmon paid tribute to his former co-star. Harmon left at the beginning of Season 19 but even so, the closeness never changes. "David lived a great, full, long life. I was in awe when I first met him and all of us on the show were honored to have toed a mark opposite him. My condolences go out to Katherine and his family."

Michael Weatherly David McCallum made every moment count, in life and on set. Let's raise a jug and celebrate a funny fantastic authentic man. I've only got 3 autographs. Connery, Tony Bennett and McCallum. I felt the same way as Steve McQueen in this picture from The Great Escape: Wow! It's David… pic.twitter.com/ve6hFvFkQD — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) September 25, 2023 Very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo himself, Michael Weatherly, opted to tell as story about David McCallum as a way to pay tribute to him. And it proves that the actor was really as special as can be. "David McCallum made every moment count, in life and on set. Let's raise a jug and celebrate a funny fantastic authentic man. I've only got 3 autographs. Connery, Tony Bennett and McCallum. I felt the same way as Steve McQueen in this picture from The Great Escape: Wow! It's David McCallum! No one did it better. We were lucky to have him bring us Ducky. Let's send all the love in the world to his beautiful family. Rest In Peace David."

Wilmer Valderrama View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) Wilmer Valderrama may not have spent as much time with David McCallum as some of the other NCIS cast members but he is paying tribute all the same. He noted how much of an honor it was to work with him, and I am going to miss those Torres and Ducky scenes. "David, what an immense honor it was to share the screen with you. Your professionalism and ability to effortlessly take every one of us on a journey through your art will be felt forever. I will miss you my friend."