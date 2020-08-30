Denzel Washington's Inspiring Connection to Chadwick Boseman's Career Lights up Social Media

In the flurry of complex feelings around the passing of Chadwick Boseman, many fans are taking solace in the inspiring connection between Boseman's career and actor Denzel Washington. The story of how Washington anonymously supported Boseman and other actors gave social media some hope this weekend, amid all the other bad news. Now, many are looking for lessons to take from the two.

Boseman was an alumnus of Howard University — an esteemed historically Black university where he studied directing. He was among a group of promising acting students accepted to a summer acting program at Oxford University in London, but the group lacked the money for the trip. Their professor, actress Phylicia Rashad, asked for help from Washington, who quietly donated the money. Now, fans are looking back on the cultural ripple effects of that moment of generosity.

So Denzel once paid Chadwick Boseman's Tuition. This speech is very moving, Denzel was emotional pic.twitter.com/vHykJKpttq — bezaleel (@realbezaleel) May 26, 2020

Boseman told the story himself during a speech at the AFI awards, with Washington sitting in the audience. Washington seemed to be caught off guard by the honor, tears coming to his eyes as Boseman thanked him, and said: "there is no Black Panther without Denzel Washington."

Boseman later revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he did not even know Washington was his beneficiary until he returned from London. He described how Washington's generosity impacted his own philosophy on paying things forward and being mindful of your own cultural impact.

The story touched hearts all across social media as it resurfaced this weekend, following the news of Boseman's death. The actor had kept his four-year battle with colon cancer a secret, even as he starred in some of the biggest blockbuster films of the last decade. His family revealed the news on Friday, shortly after he passed peacefully at home with them.

There is no doubt that Boseman's impact looms just as large in many fans' lives. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the story of Boseman and Washington this weekend.