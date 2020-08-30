Chadwick Boseman's Fans in Awe of His Accomplishments While Being Treated for Cancer
Aside from shock in reaction to Chadwick Boseman's death, fans are also expressing significant admiration for the actor's strength in the years before his death. Boseman privately underwent treatments for colon cancer since doctors diagnosed him with the disease in 2016. According to his family's statement about his passing, it was stage III, initially, but escalated to stage IV in the time since.
While many would take time out of the spotlight to deal with an illness, Boseman did the opposite. He battled through his illness, filming numerous movies, including Black Panther, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and more. As his family noted, his recent work was "filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." Boseman hardly even hinted at his condition to the public and became a real-life superhero to many. He gave millions around to the globe role model, not only because he was a great performer but a great person, as well. He did all this while battling illness, and his fans are absolutely floored. Scroll through to see some of the fans expressing admiration for Boseman's strength in the face of a serious disease.
The fact that he endured surgeries, chemo, and stage four cancer while making these incredible films... I can’t even imagine the strength required.
Chadwick Boseman clearly was a superhero in real life.
Rest In Peace. Wakanda Forever. https://t.co/pmIRTFXs8d— Michelle Khare (@MichelleKhare) August 29, 2020
When I think of Chadwick Boseman's sacrifices to get through the surgeries, chemo and rounds of radiation for us (the audience and fans), what he meant to cinema and how fought through the pain..I am inspired #WakandaForever— Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) August 29, 2020
Chadwick was the first superhero a lot of black kids could really look up to and identify as. That kind of legacy is...unparalleled and today we found out he was a superhero in real life too, battling cancer while entertaining millions. That strength is rare, Rest in Power King.— first-mate prance (@bocxtop) August 29, 2020
The fact that Chadwick Boseman became a world-wide superstar in the midst of a cancer battle (while the public had no idea) is such a testament to his strength and further proof that he is a true superhero in every sense of the word. Rip 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/r3wztvK3SB— Tamara Dhia (@tamaradhia) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman made all these films we love while quietly battling cancer. Being in the public eye is hard enough but to do all that under such circumstances is extraordinary. He was a real life superhero— Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) August 29, 2020
From what we’re told, Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed w/ Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, battled it through the making of multiple, jarringly impactful films and never let on. “The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.” #RIP https://t.co/iDae8YW0Qu— Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman will never know how much we loved him. Battling colon cancer, shooting films in b/w bouts of chemo and surgery. What amazing strength.— Stephanie Busari (@StephanieBusari) August 29, 2020
He once said: “The struggles along the way are only meant to shape you for your purpose.”
Rest on King. Long live T’challa! pic.twitter.com/5Mp0p4BMTf
Chadwick Boseman did all those films after being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer, in the middle of surgeries and chemo?
Then he didn't 'lose the battle against cancer'. He won. He f**king won -- because he put that disease in its place until the very end!
Hero! pic.twitter.com/7n2agPLUQA— 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) August 29, 2020