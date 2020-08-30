Chadwick Boseman's Fans in Awe of His Accomplishments While Being Treated for Cancer

Aside from shock in reaction to Chadwick Boseman's death, fans are also expressing significant admiration for the actor's strength in the years before his death. Boseman privately underwent treatments for colon cancer since doctors diagnosed him with the disease in 2016. According to his family's statement about his passing, it was stage III, initially, but escalated to stage IV in the time since.

While many would take time out of the spotlight to deal with an illness, Boseman did the opposite. He battled through his illness, filming numerous movies, including Black Panther, Marshall, Da 5 Bloods and more. As his family noted, his recent work was "filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy." Boseman hardly even hinted at his condition to the public and became a real-life superhero to many. He gave millions around to the globe role model, not only because he was a great performer but a great person, as well. He did all this while battling illness, and his fans are absolutely floored. Scroll through to see some of the fans expressing admiration for Boseman's strength in the face of a serious disease.