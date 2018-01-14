Dennis Rodman Arrested for DUI

Dennis Rodman has been arrested for driving under the influence.

TMZ reports the former Chicago Bulls player was pulled over in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday night. He was pulled over for a traffic violation, but cops suspected a possible DUI.

Rodman complied with taking a field sobriety test, but he failed, confirming officers’ suspicions. He was then handcuffed and taken into custody via a patrol car.

The former NBA athlete was held in custody for seven hours before being released.

This second time Rodman has been busted for DUI. He was previously arrested for misdemeanor drunken driving and driving without a license on Dec. 22, 1999. For those offenses, he was fined $2,000 forced to undergo a three-month alcohol treatment program, according to CBS News.

He has struggled with sobriety for many years, even appearing on reality series Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew and Sober House to combat his addictions.

He notoriously struggled with alcohol problems once again in 2014 after beginning his controversial friendship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“His drinking escalated to a level that none of us had seen before,” said Darren Prince, Rodman’s agent.

Rodman has not commented on his arrest as of yet.

