Dennis Quaid Makes Waves on Social Media After Praising Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Dennis Quaid is making waves on social media after the actor praised Donald Trump for his response to the current coronavirus pandemic. While speaking to The Daily Beast, about his new podcast — The Dennissance — Quaid was asked how he feels the president and federal government are handling the current pandemic, to which he replied: “Well, to tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way.”

He went on to say, “We see him on television every day, he’s involved, and the travel ban early on was a great idea — which he did in spite of protest about that. But I don’t want to get into the protest. I’m an independent — I’ve voted both ways throughout my life, swinging like a pendulum toward what the country needed at the time — and I think this might be an opportunity for the country to come together again. World War II did that for that generation, and this might be our defining moment of a generation. It’s going to be a different world, for sure, when all this is over, and hopefully we can all be a bit more unified.”

The comments have certainly riled up social media users, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Quaid’s stance. Scroll down to see what some are saying.

*sees why Dennis Quaid is trending* pic.twitter.com/9NIq5VnB4M — BT (@BTPowered) April 8, 2020

I want to be shocked and saddened by Dennis Quaid but his brother is Randy, so it’s very on brand for the DNA. — Michelle In Quarantine (@SoSofieFatale) April 8, 2020

I’m so mad at Dennis Quaid for thinking Trump is doing a good job that I went to my garage and threw out his latest movie on Betamax. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) April 8, 2020

When I saw #DennisQuaid trending this morning, I was hoping it was because he was miniaturized and injected into a human body to fight the coronavirus. Nope. pic.twitter.com/NtjzsqEfFg — Jon Donahue (@JonDonahue) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid Believes Trump Is ‘Doing a Good Job’ Handling Coronavirus.



Asked why, he said: “We see him on television every day, he’s involved”



I see my dog everyday, in every room in my house, and he has yet to clean up a damn thing. — Pitt Griffin (@pittgriffin) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid is not bright. https://t.co/wz044uT5kp — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) April 8, 2020

“…it will feature the actor chopping it up with his noteworthy pals—guests include Billy Ray Cyrus, Billy Bush, Lance Armstrong, and Logan Paul…”



Let’s just agree that Meg Ryan was the best thing Dennis Quaid ever had going for him and call it a day. https://t.co/bWgEXcq3yI — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid is lobbying Trump for a job at Space Force. He hasn’t been around stars in a long time, and he misses it. — Trentin Quarantino (@KYhcrana) April 8, 2020

Well if this week has taught me anything, its that @TracyMorgan and #DennisQuaid are now trash… — Raven Cosentino (@p3pp3rp0tts86) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid is living proof that you don’t have to be intelligent, or even smart, to be an excellent actor. Political commentary on the contrary, takes a little more of the old wherewithal. — Rick Jones (@MrFingerbobs) April 8, 2020

I’m sad to hear this from Dennis. All those years of great work tossed out the window as he draws his line in the sand.https://t.co/hsc36yYDGk — 𝓢𝓶𝓪𝓵𝓵1𝓛𝓭𝔂 AKA “Smalls” (@small1ldy1) April 8, 2020

Old white guys defend and believe in trump. And Roseann Barr🤨 — Girls Lucky 7 (@girlslucky7) April 8, 2020

The article was very disappointing and I found his twitter account for his foundation and let him know it. That’s the worst of it, believing Trump is good at anything🤯The fact that he is marrying someone young enough to be his granddaughter just shows how alike him and Trump are — Kim Levangie (@11loreli61) April 8, 2020

He’s in the process of proving there’s a familial link to insanity in his gene pool. If you thought Randy Quaid was crazy, just read Dennis Quaid trying to defend Trump’s handling of the pandemic. — Trump is NO leader-He doesn’t care how many DIE! (@ELAdepartmentAR) April 8, 2020

“A” Lister ?????

Whose Dennis Quaid. Sorry but DS not known in the United Kingdom !!??



Remember TRUMP said the old USA would be back at work by Easter?? That’s this weekend! 😂😂



Good luck to all Americans and Trump Supporters – Stay at Home and Stay Safe! 🇬🇧🇬🇧 — Mark Melton (@Mark_Melton) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid is dead to me. — 🇨🇦Theresa🇨🇦 (@Teeda100) April 8, 2020

I don’t really care what Dennis Quaid has to say, but I love the blatant hypocrites of the #maga set who, if any actor criticizes their Dear Leader, shout about how actors should stick to acting and not talk about politics. weird how they aren’t saying it about Quaid, right? — Scott Springer (@scott_springer) April 8, 2020

Dennis Quaid is bad at politics, which is at least one reason he’s an actor. — November 2020, next/last chance to defeat facism (@insertcleverid) April 8, 2020