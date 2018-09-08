Denise Richards Invited Ex Charlie Sheen to Her Wedding

Denise Richards knows how to be amicable with her exes. The future Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmember reportedly invited her ex-husband Charlie Sheen to her wedding to fiancee Aaron Phypers.

The couple announced their engagement earlier this week, and they have been dating since December 2017.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[She] is telling friends that she is expecting [Sheen] to attend,” a source told Us Weekly, who first reported the news.

Richards and Sheen were married from 2002 to 2006. The couple shares daughters Sam, 14, and Lola, 13. Richards is also the mom of adopted daughter Eloise, 7.

Back in late August, Richards told TMZ there was a “possibility” her ex-husband might make an appearance on the Bravo reality series.

The former Two and a Half Man star commented on his former partner’s casting on the reality series to Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t really watch that show,” he told the outlet. “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

In the same interview, he teased his own return to TV, saying, “I’ve been reading a lot of stuff and meeting with a lot of people. So, it’s only a matter of time.”

Richards and Phypers’ engagement has reportedly been a long time coming.

“Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past,” a source told PEOPLE. “The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways. The two of them are very happy and have settled into life with one another, so now they’re pretty focused on getting this very intimate ceremony off the ground. They’re just ready to start their married life together.”

“She is very much in love with Aaron,” the source told Us Weekly. “He is absolutely devoted to her and her three daughters.”

The couple is reportedly set to marry in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 8, in Malibu.

“Denise and Aaron just want a small group of people to be at the wedding, really just their inner circle,” the source told PEOPLE. “They’ve both done this before and this time just want to exchange vows in front of the people who are most important.”

Phypers was previously married to Nicolette Sheridan. The actress filed for divorce back in June 2016 and settled in August.