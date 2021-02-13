Why Demi Rose Is Missing From Instagram

✖

Demi Rose is one of the most prominent Instagram celebrities out there, with 16 million followers and counting. However, those 16 million fans have noticed something peculiar over the last week. Since Sunday, Rose, whose full name is Demi Rose Mawby, has not offered up a proper Instagram post. In the grand scheme of things, that's obviously not the biggest deal in the world. However, being as the 25-year-old model typically posts sultry photos daily or a few times a week, it's a tad curious.

However, there's actually an easy reason for this absence. In fact, the absence isn't really an absence at all. Dedicated fans who've kept an eye on Rose's Instagram Story have seen plenty of updates. While she's stayed off Instagram's grid, her posts in the Stories section have continued. On Friday, she even revealed why she had not shared a standard Instagram post in several days. Rose posted a screenshot from her Instagram DMs when a fan (who Rose kept anonymous) asked her, "how come no post since last 5 days." She quickly obliged with an answer to all her followers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

"I have been having my hair lightened over the past week and it takes a lot of time to get it to the perfect shade," Rose, whose full bio can be found here, wrote. "I can't wait to show you guys! God bless my super talented best friend [Faye Browne] for all of her patience and time caring for my hair to make it perfect. [heart emoji]"

However, the wait for another proper rose post might be almost over. On Saturday, she revealed that the transformation was complete and shared new selfies with her new, brown, nearly auburn hair. It looks stunning, and a proper photoshoot will surely follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Along with Rose's photo updates, she also revealed her hair is just one change she's making in 2021. She's also putting her health and fitness first. "I've really been using my time wisely the start of this new year," she wrote. "I've been working out 6 days a week with my amazing trainer and having 2 sculpt massages a week for lymphatic drainage. The best version of myself come through. [heart-eyes emoji]."