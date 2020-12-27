Demi Rose Promises She's on Santa's Good List in New Set of Selfies

✖

British Model Demi Rose is baring it all for Instagram, promising Santa that she's anything but naughty in a new set of lingeries photos. The model dressed in green lingerie underneath her red fluffy robe and captioned the photo set saying, "Santa, I’m on the good list this year."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

The Instagram photo set offers the latest update on the influencer's personal life following her recent tour of Africa, where she visited Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. Rose recently posted a pic with her Christmas Eve giraffe wish. The model stood on her balcony in a sheer robe as she fed the giraffes who joined her in under the sun.

She also posted a look reminiscent of Keanu Reeve's role in The Matrix and Angelina Jolie's Lara Croft from Tomb Raider. Like the Neo character, Rose donned an all-black outfit complete with latex thigh high black boots, a black faux-fur coat, and a pair of black shades. The look came from her own Pretty Little things collection, which she became a brand ambassador for in October.

The influencer recently moved from London to Ibiza just before the Coronavirus pandemic took hold of the world. Rose talked to Evening Standard where she opened up about the state of her mental health during the pandemic.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," she told the outlet. "I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made. I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video."