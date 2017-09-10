Model Demi Rose Mawby Faces Backlash After Posing With Gun

British model Demi Rose Mawby recently posted a photo of herself holding a gun on Instagram, and she is now facing some serious backlash over it.

Quick stop to Paris A post shared by Demi Rose (@demirosemawby) on Sep 7, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

In the photo, Mawby is sitting in a chair holding what looks to be a golden Tommy gun. She’s wearing a black spaghetti strap top, camo pants and a black hat that says “Securite” in white letters.

“Quick stop to Paris,” Mawby captioned the image.

Many of her followers took to calling her out for posing with a gun, as many didn’t see eye-to-eye with the underlying message many assumed she was sharing.

“Guns?! Which kind of subculture are you representing? Sorry can’t follow you anymore,” one follower wrote.

Most of her followers focused on the fact that she held the gun incorrectly, with her finger resting on the trigger.

“Finger off the trigger,” said one person.

“Never rest your finger in the trigger,” commented another.

Mawby is a 22-year-old model who is originally from Birmingham, England.

According to the The Sun, last year rumors began swirling that she was dating Tyga, Kylie Jenner’s ex at the time. Eventually, their relationship was confirmed, but it ultimately it fizzled out. Mawby wasn’t too heartbroken over it, however.

“We really liked each other but logistically it didn’t work out in the end. But you know, everything happens for a reason,” Mawby said when asked about the relationship.

As of late, Mawby has focused on her modeling career and even tried her hand at some DJing, self-branding as the “world’s sexiest DJ.”