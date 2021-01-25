Demi Rose: Her 7 Dreamiest January Instagram Photos

Demi Rose Mawby has certainly made a name for herself on Instagram. On the social media site, Mawby boasts over 15 million followers and gets a ton of engagement on every single one of her stunning posts. In fact, in January alone she has posted several snaps that really made a splash.

Mawby currently lives in Ibiza, Spain. She reportedly moved to the location during the course of quarantine in 2020. She explained during an interview with the Evening Post in September that she moved to Ibiza from London because of her mental health. The influencer explained, “I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video.” As a result of her move, many of the photos that Mawby posts on her Instagram account were taken in the beautiful locale of Ibiza.

Over the course of January, Mawby has posted numerous, glamorous shots of herself on Instagram. Whether she's posing in a bikini or showing off her Ibiza views, here are some of the best photos that the social media influencer has posted in January.