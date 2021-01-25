Demi Rose: Her 7 Dreamiest January Instagram Photos
Demi Rose Mawby has certainly made a name for herself on Instagram. On the social media site, Mawby boasts over 15 million followers and gets a ton of engagement on every single one of her stunning posts. In fact, in January alone she has posted several snaps that really made a splash.
Mawby currently lives in Ibiza, Spain. She reportedly moved to the location during the course of quarantine in 2020. She explained during an interview with the Evening Post in September that she moved to Ibiza from London because of her mental health. The influencer explained, “I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video.” As a result of her move, many of the photos that Mawby posts on her Instagram account were taken in the beautiful locale of Ibiza.
Over the course of January, Mawby has posted numerous, glamorous shots of herself on Instagram. Whether she's posing in a bikini or showing off her Ibiza views, here are some of the best photos that the social media influencer has posted in January.
Ringing In The New Year
Mawby's first post of the New Year came on Jan. 4. At the time, she posted a photo of herself donning a black bra and black sweatpants, which she noted were from the boohooMAN brand, as she posed for the camera. She captioned the video with, "Captured Casual."
A Feeling Of Nirvana
Mawby showed off all of her assets as she wore a cropped Nirvana top. Alongside the photo, the influencer asked her followers where they would want to travel to if they could go anywhere in the world right now. Her fans soon responded to let her know their travel desires, with some even saying that they want to follow her lead with a trip to Ibiza.
Pretty In Pastel
The 25-year-old showcased the stunning Ibiza backdrop in this photo. She posted the photo in order to promote her new collection with the clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.
Sipping The Tea
Mawby posted a photo of her enjoying a relaxing moment while living in the beautiful locale that is Ibiza. In the snap, she dons loungewear as she sips on a cup of tea. The stunning sunset in the background really brings the whole beautiful photo together.
A Message
Mawby appeared to be going for Old Hollywood glamour in this Instagram photo. In addition to posting the chic snap, she penned a meaningful message to her followers. The influencer wrote, "The way we reflect the world around us is the direct reflection of the world within us."
Just Enjoying Breakfast
In this low-key photo, Mawby dons a pink and gray set from Pretty Little Thing. She captioned the snap with a simple, "Dasayuno [banana emoji]," which means breakfast in English.
Stunning
Mawby, once again, showcased her style by wearing pieces from the Pretty Little Thing brand. She also included a lovely caption to go along with her fashionable photo, as she wrote, "She's an old soul with young eyes, a vintage heart, and a beautiful mind."