Demi Rose Captures Cool 'Casual' Look in New Photo

Demi Rose Mawby is acting "casual" on Instagram. The model and social media influencer, who boasts a massive 15.6 million following, shared her latest Instagram snap Tuesday, photographed in the sunny locale of Ibiza, which she now calls home. Mawby shared the photo alongside a simple caption reading, "Captured Casual," the words accompanied by a black heart emoji.

In the post, Mawby poses on the edge of a vanity, her back reflecting in the mirror behind her. Decked out in an all-black boohooMAN ensemble, her hair was styled by Faye Brown, according to the post’s tags. The 25-year-old gazed into the camera, setting off the comments, with one fan writing, "stunning as always." Another person said, "wow gorgeous," and many others flooded the comments section with fire emojis.

While Mawby is entering 2021 by keeping the momentum of her frequent posting going, along with enviable selfies, she has also started the new year by sharing plenty of inspirational messages. After sharing her "captured casual" post on Tuesday, she went on to share several quotes to her Instagram Story, including one reading, "when a prayer becomes your habit, miracles become your lifestyle," and another stating, "when you start taking care of yourself you start feeling better, you start looking better and you start to attract better. It all starts within you." Mawby also shared a lengthier quote that she said she "always believes" in.

"Whatever is showing up in your current experience is meant to be there or it wouldn’t be. Stop controlling, open your heart, and begin receiving. Through awareness, acceptance, and a conscious choice to change your perception, you can move from a victim mindset to a victor mindset. Life is happening for you, not to you," the quote read. "Everyone and everything that presents itself to you is useful, meaningful, and it is meant to be. You may feel that you are not attracting everything you want, but find peace in the knowledge that life is presenting you with everything you need. Find the lessons. Cherish the blessings. Embrace the journey. Everything is your teacher."

Mawby is known for sharing such inspiring messages with her fans, something she told the Evening Standard she felt compelled to do after amassing such a large following. She told the outlet in September, "I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health well-being."