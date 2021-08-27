Demi Moore Sizzles in a One-Piece Swimsuit in 'Red Hot Summer' Photoshoot

✖

Demi Moore is feeling the summer vibes! The actress, 58, looked ready for a day at the beach Thursday as she rocked a red one-piece swimsuit in a new photo from her Andie swimwear TOGETHER campaign. Posing so her waist-length locks hang over her shoulder, Moore proves that summer isn't over just yet with the sizzling shot and her sun-kissed skin. "Red hot summer," Moore captioned the photo simply enough.

The Ghost actress' followers were quick to gush over the photoshoot. "You look healthy and amazing! Happy for you!!" one person wrote, as another declared her "forever young." A third chimed in that Moore was "beautiful as usual," while another simply wrote she was "gorgeous."

Moore made sure to bring in the three daughters she shares with ex Bruce Willis to join in the summer campaign fun. Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32, all posed alongside their mom in a family photoshoot for the swim line last month, which Moore said was "important" amid all the difficulties of 2020 and 2021.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever," Moore wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a photo with her girls. "I've been a supporter of @AndieSwim from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness. Especially sharing it with my daughters!" She concluded that it was important to her to include Tallulah, Scout and Rumer and hoped "others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

In another post on Instagram, Moore explained that the special campaign represents "togetherness and showing up for the people you love," making it "only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most." Rumer was feeling the love from her mother, writing on her own page that it was a "dream come true" to share the campaign with the "incredible" women in her family, joking in another post that the "ladies of the Moore Willis Clan [are] coming to heat up your summer."