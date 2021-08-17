Rumer Willis Shares Rare Snaps of Father Bruce Willis and Mom Demi Moore to Mark Birthday

✖

Rumer Willis celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday by sharing rare photos with her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is the eldest of Bruce and Moore's three daughters, who also celebrated Willis' birthday. Moore shared a hilarious photo of an infant Willis behind the wheel of a car compared to a more recent photo of Willis driving.

"How it started," Willis captioned the gallery of photos from her childhood. She included a few photos with her parents, including a hilarious picture of Bruce, 66, striking the same pose as a baby Willis. Next, Willis shared two photos taken on Monday. "How it's going... So far, 2 is pretty magical," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rumer Willis (@rumerwillis)

Moore, 58, shared a longer tribute to her daughter. "Rumer Glenn Willis - you rocked my world when you were born at 7:04 am in Paducah, Kentucky. You kept to the schedule and arrived on your due date," Moore wrote. "Ready for life, love, and learning. You were a gorgeous baby and you have grown into the most stunning, remarkable young woman. I am so grateful you chose me to be your mother. Happy birthday, Rumer Glenn. I love and adore you and can’t wait to see what the next 33 years brings!"

Younger sister Scout Willis, 30, shared a collection of photos of the two together, noting how proud she is of her big sister. "Every year you just become more deeply embodied, more connected to yourself, sexier, more confident in the most soul-centered way," Scout wrote. "I am so proud of you and I am so proud to be your sister and one of your best friends!"

The youngest of the three Willis sisters, 27-year-old Tallulah, shared another photo of Willis with Bruce as a baby. Tallulah called her sister an "icon" and "such a quintessentially divine presence." She went on to recall how important it was that their relationship developed from strictly big sister-little sister to being best friends and "soul twins." Their relationship is "one of the most treasured elements of my adult life," Tallulah wrote. "I will always see you, always keep a firm grip on you no matter how untethered things may feel, and always be in your corner rooting for you."

Willis won Dancing With the Stars Season 20 in 2015. She starred as actress Joanna Pettet in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also had a recurring role on The CW's 90210 reboot and starred in an episode of Fox's 9-1-1 last year. She also competed on The Masked Singer in 2019.

The Willis and Moore family also welcomed a new member to the family. In May, Tallulah got engaged to director Dillon Buss. "I can finally call you my fiancée. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend," Buss wrote on Instagram, alongside pictures from his backyard proposal. Tallulah also shared photos, simply adding "with absolute most certainty" in the caption.