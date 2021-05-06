Demi Moore Sends Sweet Message to Her and Bruce Willis' Daughter Following Her Engagement

✖

Demi Moore has plenty to celebrate. On Tuesday, the actress officially became the mother of a bride-to-be when her youngest daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, became engaged to film director Dillon Buss. After the 27-year-old shared the exciting news, Moore took to Instagram to celebrate the happy moment.

The actress congratulated the couple later on Wednesday with a sweet post. Along with a photo of herself posing happily between the bride-to-be and her fiancé as they each gave her a kiss on the cheek, Moore also shared a screenshot from the family FaceTime call during which Tallulah shared news of her engagement with her. As the 27-year-old showed off her ring, appeared visibly excited with a wide smile. She captioned the post with a message that read, "Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family," with her daughter replying, "Love you so much mama."

Moore's post came just a day after Tallulah shared the news with the world that Buss, her long-time boyfriend, had dropped to one knee. Sharing a gallery of images from the very moment Buss popped the question, Tallulah wrote, "with absolute most certainty." Buss also shared news of their engagement on his own account, sweetly writing, "I can finally call you my fiancée. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend."

The announcement was immediately met with congratulatory messages, including from Tallulah's older sisters, Scout and Rumer. Reacting to the news, Rumer wrote on social media, "I love these crazy kids. Congratulations [Dillon Buss] and [Tallulah Willis] I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you." In an Instagram post, Scout wrote that he is "so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!" and said "today is a blessing because of your love."

As all eyes turned to her ring, Tallulah returned to social media Wednesday to open up about the journey to putting that massive diamond on her finger. Giving fans an up close look at the jaw dropping emerald-cut center stone ring, Tallulah gave credit to her fiancé, who she said is "the most understanding precious human noodle." She revealed that when they began talking about taking the next step in their relationship, "I told him due to my lowkey (highkey lol) obsessive, perfectionist, micro lens way of viewing special things in my life I knew I had to be in the drivers seat with this one. And of course Dillon understood - because that’s Dillon." She said the ring was a "group effort" that took "so much love, and a lot of patience for a loony toons girl." In the post, Tallulah also said she is "still processing / overwhelmed with the love sent to my and my freckled mans," adding that she is "over the moon."