Demi Moore Looks Back to Normal in New Photo After Dramatic Fendi Face Transformation

Demi Moore looked more like herself in a new photo she shared on Instagram Friday. The actress looked noticeably different on the runway in Paris Tuesday, causing a stir on social media after photos surfaced. In the new photo, Moore posed with fashion designer Kim Jones and models Kate Moss and Christy Turlington, who also showed off items from Jones' Fendi couture collection during Paris Fashion Week.

"A lot of testing went into this group hug," Moore wrote, assuring her fans that attendees were tested for the coronavirus before the event started. "Loved being part of the [Fendi] show with you, [Turlington] and [Moss]." She also thanked Jones for inviting her and added a heart emoji. On Saturday, Moore shared another post, showing herself standing among mannequins wearing Dior's spring/summer 2021 men's collection. She also wore a face covering. "Standing with the boys... Love this collection. Which look would you want? I’m ready to order the lot," Moore wrote.

On Tuesday, Moore wore a dark, off-the-shoulder shirt with long, dark pants with her dark hair pulled back on the catwalk during the show. Moore shared a video of her walk on Instagram. "Fulfilling a teenage dream... Thank you [Jones] for having me open the [Fendi] SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut," she wrote. Many social media users commented on her drastically different look, but Moore made no mention of this. It was her latest modeling opportunity, as she made a surprise appearance during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show last fall.

Two plastic surgeons, Dr. Frank Agullo and Pam Agullo, M.D., speculated on the reason for Moore's look for The Blast. Neither of them has worked with Moore though. "Demi’s injector has certainly gone overboard with fillers in the cheeks, lips, and mandible; to the point of looking unnatural. It seems she has had a facelift, but the fillers get all the attention," Dr. Frank Agullo, also known as "Dr. Worldwide," told the site. "On a positive note, her face and neck skin are much smoother which is probably a combination of Micro-Botox and radiofrequency."

Moore recently starred in the fictional podcast Dirty Diana, written by Shana Feste. She was last seen in front of a camera in Peacock's Brave New World and the thriller Songbird with K.J. Apa. In 2017 and 2018, she starred in Fox's Empire.