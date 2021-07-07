Demi Moore Reunites With Her Daughters for Swimsuit Photoshoot

✖

Demi Moore and her daughters are enjoying the hot summer months with a high-profile swimsuit photoshoot. The 58-year-old actress stars in a new Andie swimwear "TOGETHER" campaign alongside her three daughters – Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32 – whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and she shared the first images from the shoot on Instagram on Tuesday.

Writing that the new campaign celebrates "togetherness and showing up for the people you love," Moore said it was "only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most," her three daughters. For the first post of the campaign, the women all donned the same swimsuit, but in different colors, as they lounged together on a dock. They switched things up for a second group shot, which Moore also shared on social media. In that photo, Moore and her daughters all wore black swimsuits, with Moore modeling the brand’s button-up Malibu suit and Scout wearing a one-shoulder Wynwood top.

Moore has been an investor in the swimwear label since 2017, though this marked the first time she has starred in a campaign for the brand alongside her daughters. She told WWD that as she collaborated with the company on the campaign, which she said "felt like a perfect time to join [the brand] in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness" she decided now was the perfect time to make it a family affair.

"Over the past year, connection has become more crucial than ever. I've been a supporter of Andie from the beginning as an investor, and now, more than ever, felt like a perfect time to join them in welcoming a summer of freedom and togetherness," she said. "Especially sharing it with my daughters! It was important to me to include my daughters in this campaign, and I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love."

For the campaign, the actress and her daughters, who were "very game" for the photoshoot, according to Andie Swim president and chief executive officer Melanie Travis, flew to East Hampton, New York, where they "stayed for a while." Travis said they "had a great time."

According to Scout, photographer Cass Bird "captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family." Rumer, meanwhile, wrote in a post that it was a "dream come true" to "share this with the incredible women in my family." She later added that the "ladies of the Moore Willis Clan [are] coming to heat up your summer."j