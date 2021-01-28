Demi Moore Lights up Social Media After Dramatic Transformation During Fendi Show Appearance

Demi Moore made another surprising appearance on the runway Tuesday, shocking observers online with a drastically different look. Social media noticed how different she looked, compared to just a few weeks before her appearance in Paris. The 58-year-old actress opened Kim Jones' couture collection for Fendi during Paris Fashion Week, with an off-the-shoulder shirt and long, dark pants. The Ghost star was last seen at a fashion show last fall when she made a surprise appearance at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show. Moore wore her unmistakable dark hair pulled back to show off her large earrings during the show, which featured futuristic setpieces. The runway was surrounded by reflective glass walls, as shown in the video Moore shared on Instagram Wednesday. "Fulfilling a teenage dream... Thank you [Jones] for having me open the [Fendi] SS21 show and congratulations on a beautiful and magical debut," Moore wrote. Moore was not the only star at the show. Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevigne, Christy and James Turlington, and Kate Moss all modeled Jones' spring/summer 2021 line, reports PEOPLE. Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, also walked the runway. Jones told Vogue the collection was inspired by "the reality of what women around me are wearing." He continued, "I have friends that just buy couture clothes, and they don’t buy big ball gowns. They buy real clothes, things that fit their bodies." Jones wanted his work to be "relative to the time we're living in."

Demi Moore appears in Paris looking nothing like Demi Moore. pic.twitter.com/bZo8Wgbqhx — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 28, 2021 While Moore and Jones would probably like social media to be talking about the dramatic look she wore, many were debating her different look. Some people accused her of using plastic surgery, an allegation Moore has faced throughout her career. In a 2010 interview with Elle, Moore said she had some work done, but the speculation was overblown. "I have had something done but it's not on my face," she said at the time, later comparing the speculation to "school-yard name-calling." She later added that it "irritates me that people are constantly saying how much I've spent on plastic surgery."

This is a drastic difference in the face. And I agree wholeheartedly with my previous statement in that she has cheek filler, a lip lift at the corners, and the stiffness of Botox. #DemiMoore pic.twitter.com/KJDeF7uDa3 — Asha Flingai (@AshaFlingai) January 28, 2021 Moore was spotted in Paris with her daughter Scout Willis, both wearing fashionable face masks. During the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Moore and ex-husband Bruce Willis quarantined together while Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, was stuck in Los Angeles, Scout said in April 2020. "It's been so funny because to me they're just like my super f— weird parents, but to everyone else, they're at this different level," Scout said of their strange situation at the time, reports InStyle.

Demi Moore 😳 December 2020 January 2021 pic.twitter.com/cnRItXvH5W — Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) January 28, 2021 Scout later explained, "It's actually been really cool. My stepmom was supposed to come up here with my little sisters but my younger sister, who is now about to be [6] years old, at a park, had never gotten the talk about not fucking with hypothermic needles that she found so she actually tried to poke her shoe with it and poked her foot."

i'm so heartbroken. not demi moore not my girl😩 https://t.co/7t5yAZhWFe — kushbunny⋆ ☄. ·˚ * (@7suraya7) January 27, 2021 Two plastic surgeons, Dr. Frank Agullo and Pam Agullo, M.D., told The Blast they believed Moore had plastic surgery recently. Neither doctor has worked on Moore personally. "Demi's injector has certainly gone overboard with fillers in the cheeks, lips, and mandible; to the point of looking unnatural. It seems she has had a facelift, but the fillers get all the attention," Agullo, who is nicknamed "Dr. Worldwide," said. "On a positive note, her face and neck skin are much smoother which is probably a combination of Micro-Botox and radiofrequency."

Demi Moore. // Demi Less. pic.twitter.com/nzWZHiCvlT — XChewie (@XChewie) January 28, 2021 Pam Agullo, M.D. said she was left "speechless" by Moore's transformation. "She had always managed to achieve an ageless gorgeousness, but this time I believe she has gone way over the top," she told The Blast. "Her features look completely exaggerated and out of proportion, most probably achieved with fillers to the cheekbones and a buccal fat pad removal to give her that chiseled look."