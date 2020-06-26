Demi Moore Is Unrecognizable With New Icy Blonde Hair

Demi Moore has ditched her signature long dark locks for a new role in the upcoming Peacock drama Brave New World, an adaptation of the Aldous Huxley novel. The 57-year-old actress is rocking an icy blonde new 'do cut into a long bob for the show, which released its first trailer and photos Friday.

Brave New World tells the story of a utopian society called New London that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, money, privacy, family and even the way history is recorded. Moore's transformation was for the role of Linda, a mother who has moved to a reservation outside the city with her son John the Savage, played by Alden Ehrenreich. In the trailer, Moore can be seen telling Ehrenreich, "There's no pain there, John. No fear. I want that for you."

(Photo: Steve Schofield/Peacock)

NBCUniversal will premiere the show at the national launch of its new Peacock streaming service on July 15. Peacock will offer both free and premium subscription tiers when it launches across the country for cable subscribers and non-subscribers alike. The streaming service will contain a mixture of exclusive shows, on-demand series, and live content. While the national roll-out was meant to coincide with the 2020 Olympic games, the postponement of the games due to the coronavirus until 2021 has changed those plans.

Some of the other original shows that will debut on Peacock include Angelyne, a limited series based on The Hollywood Reporter piece that explored the identity of the L.A. icon and starring Emmy Rossum, as well as Dr. Death, a drama based on the hit podcast starring Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan, and Christian Slater. Tina Fey's Girls 5Eva will also premiere on the service, as will reboots of Punky Brewster and Saved By the Bell.

"The name Peacock pays homage to the quality content that audiences have come to expect from NBCUniversal – whether it’s culture-defining dramas from innovative creators like Sam Esmail, laugh-out-loud comedies from legends like Lorne Michaels and Mike Schur, blockbusters from Universal Pictures, or buzzy unscripted programming from the people who do it best at Bravo and E!," said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises at the title launch in September. 'Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless – from can’t-miss Olympic moments and the 2020 election, to classic fan favorites like The Office."