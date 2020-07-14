Demi Moore's Fans Are Roasting Her Strange Bathroom Setup

Demi Moore recently shared some photos of herself recording a podcast, and fans are savagely roasting her strange bathroom setup. In the photos, which Moore posted as promotion for her new podcast, Dirty Diana, fans got a glimpse of her podcasting setup, with is actually located in her bathroom. "Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on!" Moore captioned the Instagram post. "First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13!"

In the photos, fans can see that Moore has a couch in her bathroom, as her makeup counter is visible behind her. Also visible is a toilet. In another photo, Moore's bathtub is seen, as well as the bottom part of a statue. Moore also shared the photos on Twitter, captioning that post, "Behind the scenes recording #DirtyDiana." Fans have had a lot ot say about the pictures, with one joking about playing "eye spy...for everything in this room. I spy a knight, a doll in the wall, and a toilet." Scroll down to read more reactions from flabbergasted fans.