Demi Moore's Fans Are Roasting Her Strange Bathroom Setup
Demi Moore recently shared some photos of herself recording a podcast, and fans are savagely roasting her strange bathroom setup. In the photos, which Moore posted as promotion for her new podcast, Dirty Diana, fans got a glimpse of her podcasting setup, with is actually located in her bathroom. "Excited to finally share what I’ve been working on!" Moore captioned the Instagram post. "First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday, July 13!"
In the photos, fans can see that Moore has a couch in her bathroom, as her makeup counter is visible behind her. Also visible is a toilet. In another photo, Moore's bathtub is seen, as well as the bottom part of a statue. Moore also shared the photos on Twitter, captioning that post, "Behind the scenes recording #DirtyDiana." Fans have had a lot ot say about the pictures, with one joking about playing "eye spy...for everything in this room. I spy a knight, a doll in the wall, and a toilet." Scroll down to read more reactions from flabbergasted fans.
All I can see is the Toilet Lid up, yuck Am I the only one that keeps mine closed ?— Jo (@Jo65813941) July 10, 2020
prevnext
Omg that was my first thought. Hahahaha I’m like imagine stepping out of the bath onto... carpet.— jenny lynn (@moosearoundchi) July 10, 2020
This is the strangest late 80s/early 90s looking bathroom I’ve ever seen. Especially with the threadbare couch. I kind of love it but ....@justdemi we need explanations!— Quinn Jack (@13QuinnJack) July 9, 2020
prevnext
waaaayyy too much to unpack in these photos of the “bathroom”... I’m just gonna be all Scarlet OHara and think about it tomorrow or next week! #carpet #tiledtub #brickwall #carpet #shabbychicsofa #thatgrin #stjoanofarcstatue #thatcarpet #THATCARPET— LILLY KEESHER (@Lkeesher22) July 9, 2020
Carpet in a bathroom..and brown at that. I'm not worried for you, I have a good hunch it gets cleaned regularly. Keep on being your badass self. #DirtyDiana— Alex (@DEADRISINGALEX) July 10, 2020
prevnext
Huh? A toilet in the carpeted living room? To each their own febreeze 💨— Jennifer B (@Jen2Nice) July 10, 2020
I don’t know about any of you but besides the brown carpet, floral couch, armored figure and crapper all in the same vicinity the thing that freaks me out most is the monkey jammed in the stone wall 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fz4C2tyAhh— Marissa (@MLDeLuca5) July 9, 2020
prevnext
I will come put some vinyl plank flooring in there for you.— Sean Rietcheck (@srietcheck1) July 10, 2020
starting a slack channel for the sole purpose us discussing why demi moore has both carpet and a couch in her bathroom pic.twitter.com/4NeLbJCVpF— Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) July 8, 2020
prevnext
Lighting? Proximity to toilet?— Susan (@tacotako) July 8, 2020
And whatever this statue (???) is. pic.twitter.com/ADJ6faYhJ7— Dianna E. Anderson 🏳️🌈 (@diannaeanderson) July 9, 2020
prevnext
Is it just that she has a tub in her living room maybe? I don’t have answers— Stefanie Iris Weiss 🔥 (@EcoSexuality) July 8, 2020
I just cannot. Our biggest design pet peeve ever— shag carpet in a bathroom. 🤢🤢🤢— moggitgirls (@moggitgirls) July 12, 2020
prev
... and exposed decorative stone walls - not only surprisingly tasteless but also an absolute nightmare to keep clean. It’s inexplicable.— Sandy Slynn (@Sandy_Slynn) July 12, 2020