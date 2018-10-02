Demi Lovato’s Sister Breaks Silence on Singer’s Rehab Progress

Madison De La Garza, Demi Lovato‘s younger sister, is breaking her silence on Lovato’s near-fatal overdose in July.

While promoting her new movie Subject 16 in an interview with Millennial Hollywood on Monday, De La Garza said Lovato is “working really hard on her sobriety and we’re all so incredibly proud of her. It’s been crazy for our family. It’s been a lot.”

She continued, saying that family always comes first. “We’ve been through a lot together, and every single time — I mean, if you read my mom’s book, you would know — every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before. So, we’ve just been so thankful for everything — for the little things.”

De La Garza, 16, said she’s looking forward to “so many little things” once Lovato leaves rehab. “It sounds so small, but [I want to] go to Menchie’s,” she said. “Honestly, I’m more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie’s, and so we usually go there.”

Last month, Lovato’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, said that she was “so shocked” by the news of her daughter’s relapse, revealing that she had no idea what happened when an influx of text messages and calls bombarded her cellphone with well wishes for Lovato.

“So, I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say. It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear, as a parent, about any of my kids,” Dianna told Newsmax TV.

Dianna said that it’s “still a really difficult thing to talk about. I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day.”

She said she credits her faith and optimism with helping her cope with the aftermath of the overdose, during which she said she wasn’t sure if Lovato would survive.

“From that point on, I never allowed myself to ever think that things weren’t going to be OK,” she continued. “I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. I think that was one of things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not.”

Like Madison, Dianna knows Lovato and the rest of the family will come out of the experience stronger than before. “I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening. I don’t think she would be here if it hadn’t been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.”

As previously reported, Lovato was found unresponsive in her bedroom on July 26 after an overdose. She was reportedly revived with Narcan and rushed to the hospital, where she remained for nearly two weeks before she was transferred to an out-of-state rehab facility. Shortly after her overdose, she took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she said in the post, adding that fans wouldn’t hear from her for a while.

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” she wrote. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”