Demi Lovato Addresses Her Sexuality in Twitter Rant

Demi Lovato is blasting her critics who slammed her for refusing to talk about her sexuality. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer took to Twitter on Wednesday to unleash her rant.

If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

“If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything,” she wrote. “Just because I’m refuse (sic) to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in.”

The Twitter message was posted in response to a Huffington Post writer that called her refusal to speak about the issue “total bull**t.”

In a recent interview with PrideSource, the 25-year-old was asked about her sexuality. However, she declined to directly address the issue.

Just because I’m refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) September 20, 2017

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” Lovato said.

“I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about. I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it had nothing to do with my music,” she continued.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where everyone is trying to get that soundbite and I am purposefully not giving the soundbite. Watch my documentary,” she added.

The pop superstar was seen earlier this month holding hands with a woman at Disneyland and it brought further attention to the subject of her sexuality. On Twitter, her fans were going crazy with reactions. Learn more here.

Lovato’s new documentary, I Am: Demi Lovato, will be released next month on her YouTube Red channel.

Photo Credit: Getty / Demi Lovato

