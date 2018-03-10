Demi Lovato Opens up About Her ‘Very Fluid’ Sexuality

Demi Lovato has opened up about her sexuality in a new interview after years of keeping that part of her life mostly private.

In a new interview with In Style, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer expanded on past hints that she was open to dating anyone, regardless of sex. She described her sexuality as “very fluid.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m very fluid,” she said. “I think love is love. You can find it in any gender. I like the freedom of being able to flirt with whoever I want.”

This comment follows remarks Lovato made about her sexuality in the 2017 documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. She revealed she used Raya, a dating app for high-profile creatives, and was seeking both male and female matches.

“I am on the dating app with both guys and girls,” she said. “I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me.”

Elsewhere in the In Style, interview, the pop star touched on exploring what she truly wants and needs out of relationship. She previously dated NCIS and That 70s Show actor Wilmer Valderrama for roughly six years, but that relationship ended in 2016.

“I’m not suffering because I’m alone,” Lovato said. “There were many years I was in a relationship and I wasn’t learning about myself. Now I’m learning about what I like, what I need, and what I want.”

That comments echoes a statement the former Disney Channel personality made in the Simply Complicated documentary. Lovato claimed she broke up with Valderrama because she needed to “explore” life as a single woman.

“The sparks never faded, but there are issues that I haven’t conquered yet that I know I won’t conquer if I’m relying on somebody else to take care of the loneliness,” she said. “I just wasn’t ready and there was so much in my life that I hadn’t explored yet. That was one of the reasons why we broke up because I’ve never been alone. … It had nothing to do with falling out of love, we decided together we just probably are better as friends.”

Lovato is currently on tour with DJ Khaled in promotion of her 2017 album Tell Me You Love Me. Her and Khaled also recently released a new single together, entitled “I Believe,” for the just-released Disney film A Wrinkle in Time.

Photo Credits: Hollywood Records