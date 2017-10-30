Demi Lovato Transforms Into Selena With Spot-On Halloween Costume

Demi Lovato is a talented singer in her own right, but for Halloween, the star channeled another iconic performer — the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.

Lovato shared snaps of her transformation on Snapchat over the weekend, and the results had fans seeing double.

In the photos, Lovato sports a near-perfect replica of one of Quintanilla’s most iconic outfits, a flared purple jumpsuit with a chest cutout. The 25-year-old accessorized her look with bangs, hoop earrings and Quintanilla’s iconic red lipstick.

Everyone else can go home Demi Lovato just won Halloween pic.twitter.com/W6G6QuDYgF — ๑ (@dopelectric) October 29, 2017

I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again, Demi Lovato and Selena Quintanilla are related and y’all can’t tell me other wise. pic.twitter.com/4LD9PNxqVl — ‏ً (@ruinthejonas) October 29, 2017

Some fans noted the resemblance between the two women, while others simply proclaimed that Lovato had won the holiday.

The late singer and Lovato were both raised in Texas.

Quintanilla, who was killed in 1995, has left an enduring legacy on the world of music, and is set to receive a posthumous star on the Walk of Fame. She was also the subject of a recent Google Doodle chronicling her life, and late last year, cosmetics company MAC released a collection of makeup inspired by her style.

