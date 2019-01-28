Demi Lovato Reveals New Tattoo Celebrating Sobriety

Demi Lovato celebrated six months of sobriety by getting a new tattoo.

On Saturday, as she marked a major milestone in her life coming on the heels of her July overdose, the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed that she had commemorated her sobriety by getting a new tattoo inked onto her index finger.

“Obsessed,” Lovato wrote on a photo showing the dainty, thin-lined rose.

The flower marks the second rose to decorate the singer’s skin, as she had previously gotten a rose tattooed onto her forearm to cover another tattoo she had gotten as a teenager. This time, however, the rose holds extra special meaning.

Roses are commonly thought to symbolize balance, hope, and new beginnings, with the flower’s thrones typically said to represent loss and rough patches in life.

Lovato had traveled to Los Angela to get the fresh ink, which was masterfully done by celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone. Stone is also behind the art decorating celebrities like Joe Jonas, Mandy Moore and Miley Cyrus, and he was eager to show off his latest accomplishment.

“You are a gem! Thanks for coming in!” Stone wrote on a photo shared to his own Instagram Story, showing himself and Lovato smiling for the camera, with Lovato holding showing off her newest tattoo.

Lovato’s tattoo reveal came just after she announced that she was marking six months of sobriety, the singer having long been open with her struggles with addiction as well as mental health. To celebrate the occasion, her team got her a cake with a note that read, “Happy 6 mo. We are so f–ing proud of you!”

In December, Lovato had opened up about how grateful she felt for the past year, writing that she was “so grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me this year. God bless.”

In July, the singer had been found unconscious and unresponsive in her Hollywood Hills home and was rushed to a local hospital after suffering what is believed to be an overdose. She spent several weeks in the hospital recovering before she entered rehab seeking treatment.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote at the time. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”